Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I can't recommend' Archer Aviation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Archer Aviation: "I can't recommend that stock because it just has no earnings power...There's so many good stocks right now, we don't need that."

Robinhood: "I think that that Greyhound bus has left the station, and I got to wait. I mean, the thing just doubled in no time whatsoever...We don't buy doubles here."

Cummins: "I don't want you selling the Cummins."

Crown Castle: "At this level with a 6% yield, I would actually buy some more. I think it's a good idea, and I haven't felt that way about Crown Castle in ages."

