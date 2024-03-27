Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I can't recommend' Archer Aviation

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Archer Aviation: "I can't recommend that stock because it just has no earnings power...There's so many good stocks right now, we don't need that."
Robinhood: "I think that that Greyhound bus has left the station, and I got to wait. I mean, the thing just doubled in no time whatsoever...We don't buy doubles here."
Cummins: "I don't want you selling the Cummins."
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Crown Castle: "At this level with a 6% yield, I would actually buy some more. I think it's a good idea, and I haven't felt that way about Crown Castle in ages."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com