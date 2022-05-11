Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Blackstone Over KKR

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cisco Systems Inc: "[Buy] slowly. ... Don't be aggressive in anything."
KKR & Co Inc: "You should be in Blackstone, not KKR."
