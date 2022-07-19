Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Deere Over Mosaic

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tellurian Inc: "I am with Tellurian."

Altria Group Inc: "I do think it's a very good company, but it's not for me."

Mosaic Co: "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere, because that's been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."

Novocure Ltd: "It's still the best thing for experimental and sad brain cancer, and I think it's going to be the standard for a long time."

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co: "I think that the food cycle ... is to me, actually, possibly peaking. So I don't want to be in Archer-Daniels-Midland."

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc: "I like that call. [Sell]."

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc: "Very good company, but I have to tell you, I do prefer Halliburton."

State Street Corp: "State Street is just okay. ... You've got to be involved with a Wells Fargo. Much better."

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "It's incredibly speculative. ... I would tell you to take a pass on it."

MP Materials Corp: "I think it's definitely a buy right here. I think it makes a lot of sense."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Halliburton and Wells Fargo.

