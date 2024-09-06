Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like' GE Vernova

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Vernova: "I like that stock...We're all looking for situations where we can play the environment and corporations, and we've got it."

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Veralto: "I think it's a very well-run company...I'm not sure how much more we can go higher unless it makes an acquisition or really accelerates earning, and I don't see that happening."

Lam Research: "Lam Research has gone down too much...I'd rather be a buyer, but buy it slowly, do not buy it once, that will only lead to pain."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Eastman Chemical: "I think the stock, with a 3% yield, is one of the better, one of the better plastic stocks in the market."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Cramer pushes back against a ‘new and negative AI narrative' on Wall Street

news 36 mins ago

Cramer's week ahead: Apple's iPhone 16 launch, consumer price index and Oracle earnings

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us