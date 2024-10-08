Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like Target right here'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Unity Software: "...When they start making a lot of money, then give me a call."

Alumis: "That is a really, incredibly speculative situation. As long as you know it's speculative, and you could lose everything on that one, go ahead. It's not my cup of tea."

Target: "I'm going to buy some target at this price and then wait another five points and buy more. I like Target right here."

SoundHound AI: "I think SoundHound is a meme stock, it loses money."

Merck: "...I think at these levels you want to buy the stock of Merck."

