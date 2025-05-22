Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like Vertiv'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
ConocoPhillips: "It's actually the, I think the best of the lot these days. I just don't want to stick my head out and get it cut off at a time when I think that OPEC+ is going to do another big slug of oil...making oil go through the 60 level."
Vertiv: "I like Vertiv."
Medical Properties Trust: "No. Too much risk."
Nucor: "I want you to own this for the long term."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC