Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer McDonald's Over KFC Parent Yum Brands

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Verizon: "I'm not crazy about it. It does yield 5.85%. They have the ability to raise the dividend, but I think over time it's a wasting asset. If it does jump to like $45 or $46, I think you're going to have to let it go. I'm very sorry."

Marvell Technology: "They did a good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit. Why is it trading down a little bit? Demand is very good, they can't meet all of it. They've got some supply issues. It's not a perfect quarter, but we will have a full piece out later for the Investing Club later on if you want to make a decision."

Star Bulk Carriers: "Another one of these companies with a high yield. It is a red flag. ... I do not trust companies with that big a yield."

Tellurian: "I think Tellurian is terrific. It's Charif Souki. It is obviously a speculative situation, but I would do it. You know why I would it? Because Charif turned us on to all of this. He was the godfather of the industry."

Yum Brands: "I think Yum is OK. I think McDonald's is better. I would rather be in that. I think McDonald's is going to $300. Domino's I think is as good as Yum Brands, though."

Antero Resources: "Take out your $3, and then you're going to let the rest run because, I've got to tell you, I think Antero is an excellent company."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Marvell Technology.

