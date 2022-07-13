Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Want to Buy Flex

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crescent Point Energy Corp: "[Devon Energy] has now lost 25 straight points. ... Buy it."

Flex Ltd: "It's such an inexpensive stock. ... I want to buy Flex."

Barrick Gold Corp: "Dollar got strong, gold got crushed. ... It's a hedge, in the same way that I like oil."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

Business 10 mins ago

European Markets Head for Lukewarm Open as Investors Digest U.S. Inflation Data

Business 45 mins ago

A Coming Copper Shortage Could Derail the Energy Transition, Report Finds

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us