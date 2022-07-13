Cramer's Lightning Round: I Want to Buy Flex

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crescent Point Energy Corp: "[Devon Energy] has now lost 25 straight points. ... Buy it."

Flex Ltd: "It's such an inexpensive stock. ... I want to buy Flex."

Barrick Gold Corp: "Dollar got strong, gold got crushed. ... It's a hedge, in the same way that I like oil."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy.

