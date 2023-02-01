Cramer's Lightning Round: I Want to Own Sherwin-Williams

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sherwin-Williams Co: "I want to own it. I'll tell you why. Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis."

XPO Inc: "Let's wait for it to come down a little."

Upstart Holdings Inc: "Right now, this is a coiled spring, even though it's not doing well. ... That's not my style."

Loandepot Inc: "I'd rather own Wells Fargo."

Lucid Group Inc: "General Motors. ... I've got to tell you, that stock is going higher."

Charles River Laboratories International Inc: "This stock is undervalued. ... I think that it's coming back."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "It was a good quarter, and it's going higher."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Wells Fargo.

