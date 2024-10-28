Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would avoid QuantumScape'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Lam Research: "I like it very much here...The answer is, I would buy it."
Suncor Energy: "No shots are being given in this industry, I can't do that."
Oklo: "Oklo is a short squeeze...I'm getting tired of the short squeezes."
Joby Aviation: "I think you're ok for now."
QuantumScape: "I would avoid QuantumScape."
NetApp: "That's a good company...I'm all in."
