Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would avoid QuantumScape'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lam Research: "I like it very much here...The answer is, I would buy it."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Suncor Energy: "No shots are being given in this industry, I can't do that."

Oklo: "Oklo is a short squeeze...I'm getting tired of the short squeezes."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Joby Aviation: "I think you're ok for now."

QuantumScape: "I would avoid QuantumScape."

NetApp: "That's a good company...I'm all in."

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open higher with Nikkei poised to extend gains

news 21 mins ago

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos says in op-ed: ‘Americans don't trust the news media'

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us