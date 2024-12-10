Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm not a fan of Novavax'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alliance Entertainment: "We've got companies like Live Nation, LYV, that we spend a lot of time with that I think are a much better choice...That's the better buy."

Nebius Group: "I can't get behind Nebius. If I want AI, I will go for Nvidia as it comes down."

Novavax: "No, I'm not a fan of Novavax."

Innodata: "This is now a very expensive stock. And I just think if you take a little off the table, you can always get back in."

Smith & Wesson Brands: "...Not my cup of tea, but I don't think it's a bad level to get involved.'

UPS: "This thing has gone down so much, it's been such a disappointment...I still think this stock is too expensive going in to the holiday season."

BigBear.ai: "I don't want to recommend a stock in the AI category that's losing so much money that's up so much."

