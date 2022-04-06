Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm on Board With Douglas Elliman

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Bluelinx Holdings Inc: "I think this stock completely anticipated that [interest] rates would be increasing, and so therefore I would actually be a buyer, not a seller of that stock."

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc: "We're not recommending companies that aren't making money. We just don't think that they are conducive at all to the bulls winning."

Douglas Elliman Inc: "It's a profitable company. ... I'm on board with that stock."

Waste Connections Inc: "I like Waste more than [National Waste Management Holdings Inc]. ... That's the one I would buy."

Poshmark Inc: "We are not in favor of companies that are losing money hand over fist, even if we like the management."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "The stock's at such a spike. Let's take a breather on that one."

Tutor Perini Corp: "I do not want to sell Tutor Perini down here. The company makes a lot of money."

Bank of America: "The group that is going to determine the ultimate direction of this market is the banks. And if Bank of America does well, then this market is going higher. And I think that it will."

