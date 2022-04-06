Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm on Board With Douglas Elliman

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Bluelinx Holdings Inc: "I think this stock completely anticipated that [interest] rates would be increasing, and so therefore I would actually be a buyer, not a seller of that stock."
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc: "We're not recommending companies that aren't making money. We just don't think that they are conducive at all to the bulls winning."
Douglas Elliman Inc: "It's a profitable company. ... I'm on board with that stock."
Waste Connections Inc: "I like Waste more than [National Waste Management Holdings Inc]. ... That's the one I would buy."
Poshmark Inc: "We are not in favor of companies that are losing money hand over fist, even if we like the management."
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "The stock's at such a spike. Let's take a breather on that one."
Money Report
Tutor Perini Corp: "I do not want to sell Tutor Perini down here. The company makes a lot of money."
Bank of America: "The group that is going to determine the ultimate direction of this market is the banks. And if Bank of America does well, then this market is going higher. And I think that it will."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com