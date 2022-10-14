Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though."

Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to do, but I had to cut it back [for the Charitable Trust.]"

Cisco Systems Inc: "I'm going to hold onto it for the Charitable Trust."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Qualcomm and Cisco.

