Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though."
Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to do, but I had to cut it back [for the Charitable Trust.]"
Cisco Systems Inc: "I'm going to hold onto it for the Charitable Trust."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Qualcomm and Cisco.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC