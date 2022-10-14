Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking by Intuitive Surgical

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Surgical Inc: "People don't like that group right now. I'm going to stick by it, though."

Qualcomm Inc: "It was painful to do, but I had to cut it back [for the Charitable Trust.]"

Cisco Systems Inc: "I'm going to hold onto it for the Charitable Trust."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Qualcomm and Cisco.

