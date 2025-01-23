Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lam Research is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoundHound AI: "This is a meme stock...I'm never going to get in the way of a meme stock because you never know how high they can go."

Lam Research: "That stock is so cheap. Oh, I want to buy it."

Enterprise Products Partners: "It's my absolute favorite of the group. I think you've just got to just stand there and buy it."

Chord Energy: "I'm not an oil guy here."

