Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lazard is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lazard: "I think Lazard's a good buy here, I do believe that things are going to get a little less onerous for, when it comes to takeovers."

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Enbridge: "I like Enbridge...I trust that management team."

Advanced Drainage System: "Another incredible infrastructure play."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

AST SpaceMobile: "I want you to stay away. We've got so many great companies...We don't need to be in that one."

Zebra Technologies: "It's made it all the way back. Halleluiah for them...I've always liked those guys."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "...It has been a company that has not made money but is about to break out and make money. I'm not going to say no to it."

Money Report

news 40 mins ago

Lowe's CEO explains why the company is partnering with Big Tech

news 1 hour ago

Cramer looks at why enterprise and data tech companies are winning: ‘Follow the money'

Palantir: "...It's got good commercial and good military...I think it's fine."

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.: "Let's stick with domestic."

Jacobs Solutions: "...That one's doing very well, I would want to own it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us