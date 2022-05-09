Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: New York Community Bancorp's Yield Is Too High

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc: "That thing can run, but it can't hide. ... We really don't need something like that."

Golar LNG Ltd: "I see you with Golar, and raise you with ... Excelerate Energy."

Banco Santander SA: "The problem is the credit war is over in Europe. ... That's why that's going down."

New York Community Bancorp Inc: "I'm going to pull in my horns on something like that. ... That yield is way too big. It gives me the willies."

Equitrans Midstream Corp: "That is a very good company."

Silicon Motion Technology Corp: "I have to say [sell]."

