Cramer's Lightning Round: New York Community Bancorp's Yield Is Too High

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc: "That thing can run, but it can't hide. ... We really don't need something like that."

Golar LNG Ltd: "I see you with Golar, and raise you with ... Excelerate Energy."

Banco Santander SA: "The problem is the credit war is over in Europe. ... That's why that's going down."

New York Community Bancorp Inc: "I'm going to pull in my horns on something like that. ... That yield is way too big. It gives me the willies."

Equitrans Midstream Corp: "That is a very good company."

Silicon Motion Technology Corp: "I have to say [sell]."

