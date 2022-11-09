Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Northern Oil and Gas Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Northern Oil & Gas Inc: "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works."

Axon Enterprise Inc: "Let it come down. It's up 21 points. That's way too high."

Energy Transfer LP: "It's got a nice yield. I do like the pipeline companies very much. ET's a win."

Tellurian Inc: "I believe that it is a call option on natural gas."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

People With Disabilities Rate the Top 10 Cities That Are Easiest for Them to Travel Around

news 34 mins ago

Apple Will ‘Take Years' to Diversify Away From China, Says Counterpoint Research

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us