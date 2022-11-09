Cramer's Lightning Round: Northern Oil and Gas Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Northern Oil & Gas Inc: "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works."

Axon Enterprise Inc: "Let it come down. It's up 21 points. That's way too high."

Energy Transfer LP: "It's got a nice yield. I do like the pipeline companies very much. ET's a win."

Tellurian Inc: "I believe that it is a call option on natural gas."

