Cramer's Lightning Round: Papa John's is a ‘wait and see situation'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Joby Aviation: "...Joby is good, and I'm going with it."
Arm: "You're in good shape. That's Rene Haas...He is a partner of Nvidia."
Papa John's: "I think it's a wait and see situation with Penegor...at Papa John's. So, I'm not going there yet. I'm not saying yes."
