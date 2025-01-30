Cramer's Lightning Round: Plains All American Pipeline is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
AutoZone: "AZO is a great stock...AutoZone is good, they buy a lot of their own stock."
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Plains All American Pipeline: "[buy, buy, buy!]"
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Money Report
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC