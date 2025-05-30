Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: QXO can go higher

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

QXO: "I think this stock actually is going to go higher. Why? Because it's Brad Jacobs. He will not let it stay down here."

Gentex: "I cannot believe how low its gotten. It's a very good company."

Energy Transfer: "ET is an absolutely terrific company...I do prefer ONEOK more."

Trade Desk: "I should have told people to pull the trigger after that one unfortunate quarter that Jeff Green had."

