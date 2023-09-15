Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Joby Aviation

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Schlumberger: Schlumberger is very, very good...I have to tell you, I like SLB very, very much, it's a great company."

Avnet: "I share your frustration, I think the stock is too cheap. I like it, it's got a very low price to earnings multiple, it's very profitable. I think you hold onto it."

Sea: "I think it's too dicey...I want to stay away."

Joby Aviation: "We're not recommending any companies that are losing money hand over fist like Joby. I'm going to say you should sell, sell sell."

Discover Financial: "I just think that in the end, I would like to go with best of breed, even though that stock seems very cheap, which puts us in the realm of owning Mastercard."

Verizon: "The company is just a bond and not a very good bond, and you can get 7% elsewhere."

