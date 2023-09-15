Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Joby Aviation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Schlumberger: Schlumberger is very, very good...I have to tell you, I like SLB very, very much, it's a great company."

Avnet: "I share your frustration, I think the stock is too cheap. I like it, it's got a very low price to earnings multiple, it's very profitable. I think you hold onto it."

Sea: "I think it's too dicey...I want to stay away."

Joby Aviation: "We're not recommending any companies that are losing money hand over fist like Joby. I'm going to say you should sell, sell sell."

Discover Financial: "I just think that in the end, I would like to go with best of breed, even though that stock seems very cheap, which puts us in the realm of owning Mastercard."

Verizon: "The company is just a bond and not a very good bond, and you can get 7% elsewhere."

