Cramer's Lightning Round: Service Corporation International Is a Good Stock to Own

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MGM Resorts International: "I don't really care for that group, but you know what, I think anything can bounce in that business."

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc: "I don't think that group is doing that well."

Rio Tinto PLC: "I do think that it represents great assets, but if the stock's going to reflect that in the near term, I don't know."

Tilray Brands Inc: "The cannabis space, it's still what I call too early."

PubMatic Inc: "It's so expensive. ... I think it's fine, not great, not bad."

Service Corporation International: "I think that that is a good stock to own."

