Cramer's Lightning Round: Service Corporation International Is a Good Stock to Own

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MGM Resorts International: "I don't really care for that group, but you know what, I think anything can bounce in that business."

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc: "I don't think that group is doing that well."

Rio Tinto PLC: "I do think that it represents great assets, but if the stock's going to reflect that in the near term, I don't know."

Tilray Brands Inc: "The cannabis space, it's still what I call too early."

PubMatic Inc: "It's so expensive. ... I think it's fine, not great, not bad."

Service Corporation International: "I think that that is a good stock to own."

