Cramer's Lightning Round: Shopify is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

FTAI Aviation: "That stock is too high for me. I would prefer to be in RTX."

AST SpaceMobile: "To me, it's just too hot."

Shopify: "I think that Shopify is at a great level to buy...The stock should be purchased here."

First Watch Restaurant Group: "...I'm going to say no to that one."

Figs: "I think Figs is not expensive and a very good spec."

