Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay Long on CF Industries

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Freshpet Inc: "It's too expensive. ... I think General Mills [has] got a better pet food division."

CF Industries Holdings Inc: "I like the fertilizers. ... I say, stay long."

Fiverr International Ltd: "It's losing money. ... I have to say, pass."

ON Semiconductor Corp: "Right now, I've got a pause on the semis. Why? Because we've got so many problems right now in China."

Dutch Bros Inc: "I want you to put half the position on now, and then half when it goes below $30. ... I like the stock, though."

NIO Inc: "I have to say no to that. ... I think that that stock is not a buy."

Cinemark Holdings Inc: "This is a very difficult business. ... I'm going to have to say, once again, [don't buy.]"

Cano Health Inc: "I like the healthcare space, I think they do quality healthcare work, and I'm going to have to say that I think it's worth buying."

Uranium Energy Corp: "There's been no real sign that we're going back to nuclear. ... I have to say, [don't buy]."

