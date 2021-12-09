Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay Long Royalty Pharma

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Royalty Pharma: "I can't believe, sir, how low this stock is. ... This company is doing so well. I really don't know what to say. It is doing incredibly well. They ought to be able to raise the dividend, but they own stakes in a lot of different drugs. I would want to stay long this stock."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Canadian Pacific: "It's a buy. I think it's the laggard in the group because of the transaction. I mean, obviously you've seen what we're doing with Union Pacific in the [CNBC Investing Club.] It's been such a monster. I think that that railroad will be playing catch up to UNP."

Danaos: I'm not going to recommend containership stocks. ... These are ones where I can look so great or so bad, and I'd rather just go with something consistent."

Standard Lithium: "I think it can go higher because parts of the battery are really in obvious demand, but I am sticking with my new fave: MP Materials."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: "Doesn't have enough juice for me. Never really started making a lot of money. I just can't recommend them. I can't. I like the ones we talked about [for the CNBC Investing Club] a lot more."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com