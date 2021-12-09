Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay Long Royalty Pharma

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Royalty Pharma: "I can't believe, sir, how low this stock is. ... This company is doing so well. I really don't know what to say. It is doing incredibly well. They ought to be able to raise the dividend, but they own stakes in a lot of different drugs. I would want to stay long this stock."

Canadian Pacific: "It's a buy. I think it's the laggard in the group because of the transaction. I mean, obviously you've seen what we're doing with Union Pacific in the [CNBC Investing Club.] It's been such a monster. I think that that railroad will be playing catch up to UNP."

Danaos: I'm not going to recommend containership stocks. ... These are ones where I can look so great or so bad, and I'd rather just go with something consistent."

Standard Lithium: "I think it can go higher because parts of the battery are really in obvious demand, but I am sticking with my new fave: MP Materials."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: "Doesn't have enough juice for me. Never really started making a lot of money. I just can't recommend them. I can't. I like the ones we talked about [for the CNBC Investing Club] a lot more."

