Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Terran Orbital Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sunnova Energy International Inc: "I do not think I want to recommend this stock at these prices, given the fact the company's losing money."

Luminar Technologies Inc: "It's not making money. We're not in favor of companies that do not make money."

BGC Partners Inc: "I like it."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Peabody Energy Corp: "These stocks are so cheap, you can trade them for a bounce."

Roblox Corp: "I am not in favor of companies that are losing money."

Marvell Technology Inc: "I'm going to talk about it in tomorrow's [CNBC Investing Club] meeting. ... I'm going to talk very specifically about why I like [CEO] Matt Murphy."

Money Report

Business 55 mins ago

Jim Cramer Says These 5 Real Estate Stocks Are Attractive Investment Opportunities

Business 1 hour ago

Charts Suggest Oil Will Bounce Short Term Then Head Lower, Jim Cramer Says

Boeing Co: "I don't want to go back into Boeing."

Terran Orbital Corp: "I don't like this company because it's not making any money."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us