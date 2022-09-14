Cramer's Lightning Round: Terran Orbital Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sunnova Energy International Inc: "I do not think I want to recommend this stock at these prices, given the fact the company's losing money."

Luminar Technologies Inc: "It's not making money. We're not in favor of companies that do not make money."

BGC Partners Inc: "I like it."

Peabody Energy Corp: "These stocks are so cheap, you can trade them for a bounce."

Roblox Corp: "I am not in favor of companies that are losing money."

Marvell Technology Inc: "I'm going to talk about it in tomorrow's [CNBC Investing Club] meeting. ... I'm going to talk very specifically about why I like [CEO] Matt Murphy."

Boeing Co: "I don't want to go back into Boeing."

Terran Orbital Corp: "I don't like this company because it's not making any money."

