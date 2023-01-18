Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Cramer's Lightning Round: TransMedics Is a Total Winner

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "There was a report that came out earlier this week that said that they are, like many other banks, struggling with the idea that [interest] rates went up really fast, much quicker than they were ready for. I don't know."

HighPeak Energy Inc: "HighPeak's a very inexpensive stock. ... I do like it very much."

TransMedics Group Inc: "I'd wait for a little bit of a pullback, but I think this is a total winner."

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: "I kind of never thought I'd say this, but as a spec, that sounds darn good."

BHP Group Ltd: "Wait a couple of days, then ... pull the trigger."

Unilever PLC: "I think it's a very well-run company. ... But it's not going to run overnight."

Money Report

