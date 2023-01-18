Cramer's Lightning Round: TransMedics Is a Total Winner

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "There was a report that came out earlier this week that said that they are, like many other banks, struggling with the idea that [interest] rates went up really fast, much quicker than they were ready for. I don't know."

HighPeak Energy Inc: "HighPeak's a very inexpensive stock. ... I do like it very much."

TransMedics Group Inc: "I'd wait for a little bit of a pullback, but I think this is a total winner."

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: "I kind of never thought I'd say this, but as a spec, that sounds darn good."

BHP Group Ltd: "Wait a couple of days, then ... pull the trigger."

Unilever PLC: "I think it's a very well-run company. ... But it's not going to run overnight."

