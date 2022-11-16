Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber Is Going to Be the Last Man Standing

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Uber Technologies Inc: "Uber is a stock that you have to own for a while. ... It's going to be the last man standing, and that's why I like Uber."

PayPal Holdings Inc: "I think that they can make it so that a lot of other companies go under their umbrella, and that would make me like the stock. But that has not happened yet."

Wingstop Inc: "I think it's a very good situation. ... Plus, unlike most food costs, wings have actually come down."

Fortive Corp: "I happen to think that this was a very good spin on both sides. I happen to like Danaher very much. ... And, I like Fortive."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.

