Cramer's Lightning Round: Veritone Is Not a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Canoo Inc: "We're going to stay from that."
Energizer Holdings Inc: "I think it's good. I say we'd be a buyer."
Veritone Inc: "It's losing money like water, and we're against that. ... So we're going to say no."
CVR Energy Inc: "I like the fertilizer business more than I like their refining business. ... I'm liking that stock very much."
Boeing Co: "I think that Boeing on the next dip actually is good."
