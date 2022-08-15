Cramer's Lightning Round: Veritone Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Canoo Inc: "We're going to stay from that."

Energizer Holdings Inc: "I think it's good. I say we'd be a buyer."

Veritone Inc: "It's losing money like water, and we're against that. ... So we're going to say no."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CVR Energy Inc: "I like the fertilizer business more than I like their refining business. ... I'm liking that stock very much."

Boeing Co: "I think that Boeing on the next dip actually is good."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com