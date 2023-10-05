Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertex is ‘excellent'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Topgolf: "The company is making money, and I think it's a great experiential situation, but I have been wrong."

Sabre: "I think BKNG is the stock that you want to be in, not SABR."

BlackBerry: "It's almost like they're arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic...I'm not going there, I'm not a believer, I haven't been a believer for, uh, ten points, I'm not changing."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Under Armour: "We got to see something, we got to see a good quarter. We have to see something that tells me that Stephanie Linnartz is doing a good job...I don't have enough data to make me say buy it."

Shopify: "Don't buy more, because I think you've got a good position, I think we have to wait for it to come down to buy more...It's one of the few winners in this market where we had a lot of losers, but don't buy any more right now."

Vertex: "Vertex is excellent...That is an amazing company."

Kyndryl: "Kyndryl is doing quite well, that last quarter was good, I think we're going to get rid of the overhang, start seeing some great numbers...Martin Schroeter is doing a great job, so I think you've got a winner."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com