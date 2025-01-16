Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Virtu Financial is a buy

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amazon: "...I think it'll be higher long term. I've been behind it now for twenty years, I'm not changing my view."

Alignment Healthcare: "I do not know Alignment Healthcare."

MicroStrategy: "It's a super, super hyped up version of bitcoin...If you love bitcoin, you're going to really love that stock.

Virtu Financial: "I think it's a very inexpensive fintech company...I think you should buy the stock."

Best Buy: "I feel very, very strongly that Best Buy is too cheap down here...I don't want to give up on Best Buy."

FTAI Aviation: "I would hold on to that."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Best Buy.

