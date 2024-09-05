Cramer's Lightning Round: Whirlpool is ‘too inconsistent'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EPR Properties: "EPR has been too rocky for me."

Carnival: "Carnival is not the one I like right now, it is Royal. Royal Caribbean has the best systems right now, it's got the best numbers. It's the one you want, not Carnival."

Whirlpool: "Too inconsistent. They don't get my buy with that level of inconsistency."

Dexcom: "I did not really care for that last quarter or the explanation of why things had slowed."

SpartanNash: "...I really liked them, and I like that dividend."

