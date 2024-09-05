Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Whirlpool is ‘too inconsistent'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EPR Properties: "EPR has been too rocky for me."

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Carnival: "Carnival is not the one I like right now, it is Royal. Royal Caribbean has the best systems right now, it's got the best numbers. It's the one you want, not Carnival."

Whirlpool: "Too inconsistent. They don't get my buy with that level of inconsistency."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Dexcom: "I did not really care for that last quarter or the explanation of why things had slowed."

SpartanNash: "...I really liked them, and I like that dividend."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Jim Cramer compares his favorite stocks to his favorite players in annual fantasy draft

news 36 mins ago

Jim Cramer says investors should be ‘playing the waiting game' until the Fed makes a move

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us