Cramer's Lightning Round: Wolfspeed Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd: "Way too expensive ... I'm sorry, I can't endorse it."

Annaly Capital Management Inc: "I'm not going to recommend that stock."

Enovix Corp: "I have to say [sell] because It costs too much money."

Wolfspeed Inc: "I'm going to tell you not to buy. This stock doesn't make money."

Stem Inc: "A company that does not make a lot of money with a high stock in an era when the Fed wants to crunch inflation is not a stock you can own."

