Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: You're in Good Shape With Commercial Vehicle Group

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DuPont de Nemours: "Sold it for the [charitable trust] yesterday. Why? Because it had moved up. We wanted to be able to take a good gain."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Commercial Vehicle Group: "I like stocks that are inexpensive and have to do with autos, and there you've got one. I think you're in good shape."

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines: "I'm not a big fan these days of Southwest. You can keep the other. That's the way I look at it."

Money Report

Business 18 mins ago

Jim Cramer, Who Once Saw Oil Stocks as Uninvestable, Explains Why He Changed His Mind

Business 23 mins ago

Cramer Says Not All Stocks Are Struggling to Start 2022: ‘You Just Need to Know Where to Look'

FREYR Battery: "No, no, no, no. no. We're not doing battery stocks whether it be [QuantumScape], whether it's FREYR. We don't like EV. EV is not working."

Vector Group: "That gives you cigarettes [exposure through Vector Group's discount tobacco brand Liggett Group], and I don't recommend cigarettes."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsinvestingBusiness NewsInvestment strategy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us