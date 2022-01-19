Cramer's Lightning Round: You're in Good Shape With Commercial Vehicle Group

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

DuPont de Nemours: "Sold it for the [charitable trust] yesterday. Why? Because it had moved up. We wanted to be able to take a good gain."

Commercial Vehicle Group: "I like stocks that are inexpensive and have to do with autos, and there you've got one. I think you're in good shape."

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines: "I'm not a big fan these days of Southwest. You can keep the other. That's the way I look at it."

FREYR Battery: "No, no, no, no. no. We're not doing battery stocks whether it be [QuantumScape], whether it's FREYR. We don't like EV. EV is not working."

Vector Group: "That gives you cigarettes [exposure through Vector Group's discount tobacco brand Liggett Group], and I don't recommend cigarettes."

