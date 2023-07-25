Cramer's Lightning Round: Zimmer Biomet is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Zimmer Biomet: "Turn on the jets, I say buy, buy, buy ZBH."
Vital Energy: "I got to tell you, I do not share your enthusiasm. I do prefer, as you know because you are a member of the club, Pioneer, PXD... It is the way to to go."
HighPeak Energy: "There are companies that are shorting it, and there are hedge funds that don't like it. And I got to tell you, insiders are buying the stock, and I am a believer in HighPeak Energy. I think it's a great situation to be a buyer of right here, it is speculative."
Activision Blizzard: "No, we ring the register Activision, and we roll right into Take-Two Interactive, which is incredibly cheap right now."
