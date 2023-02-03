Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoom Video Needs a Merger

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world."
Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money ... They need a merger."
Corsair Gaming Inc: "I can't recommend Corsair Gaming because they're a ... second-rate Logitech."
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "I think that PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make."
VF Corp: "I am very worried about VF."
AST SpaceMobile Inc: "That's a very tough one to own."
Money Report
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com