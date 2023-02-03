Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoom Video Needs a Merger

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world."

Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money ... They need a merger."

Corsair Gaming Inc: "I can't recommend Corsair Gaming because they're a ... second-rate Logitech."

Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "I think that PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make."

VF Corp: "I am very worried about VF."

AST SpaceMobile Inc: "That's a very tough one to own."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.

