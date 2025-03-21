Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's week ahead: Don't buy Twilio

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Resmed: "...I like the stock."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Twilio: "I think they hype's too great on Twilio...I don't want to buy Twilio here."

NiSource: "I've liked NiSource forever...I think you've got a good one there."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Reddit: "I think this is a good to start a position...I don't want to buy up six, if it comes in on Monday or Tuesday, buy a little."

Alcoa: "I'm worried about aluminum want to stay away."

Alphabet: "I'm concerned."

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

After a college football career and 2 failed House races, Bo Hines is helping steer U.S. crypto policy

news 3 hours ago

Microsoft rallies in last 10 minutes of trading to avoid first eight-week losing streak since 2008

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Alphabet.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us