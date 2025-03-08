Cramer's week ahead: New inflation data, earnings from Oracle and Adobe

What will Jim Cramer be focusing on next week? New inflation data and earnings from Oracle and Adobe.

Before CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors what Wall Street action to focus on next week, he stressed that it's "one of the toughest markets I've seen in years," noting the uncertainty created by President Trump's ever-changing tariff policies and warning investors of losses to come.

"So, if you want to buy a stock, make sure not to buy it all at once," he said. "Buy slowly, because the stock you purchased might be down five points by the time you get your report."

Cramer shared the events he's keeping his eye on, including a Monday earnings report from Oracle, a software company he thinks will post solid results. He noted that many artificial intelligence stocks have declined since Chinese startup DeepSeek hit the scene and potentially revealed a way to run advanced AI technology at a much lower cost and with less energy than competitors.

Among other retailers, Dick's Sporting Goods will report earnings on Tuesday, and Cramer predicted the quarter will be positive.

The Labor Department will release the consumer price index on Wednesday, and Cramer said if it's soft, the market might start to anticipate interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Adobe will release quarterly results that day, and Cramer said its report is the most important of the week. He said CEO Shantanu Narayan might convince investors to buy the stock, as it's been hit badly as of late.

Dollar General and Ulta Beauty are set to report Thursday, and the Labor Department will also release the producer price index. Cramer said he wouldn't be a buyer of the dollar store or peer Dollar Tree, as both seem to "have become the odd men out" as outfits like Walmart drive prices lower. He said Ulta's new CEO, Kecia Steelman, is tasked with explaining why her company stands out from the competitors, as the cosmetics industry has become a battleground.

Friday brings the Michigan consumer sentiment report, which Cramer said matters because the economy is consumer driven. He said optimistic data may make some riskier stocks worth buying, but pessimistic figures will bring out the sellers.

