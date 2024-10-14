Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Crude oil prices fall nearly 2% after OPEC cuts demand forecast again

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A man working in a filling station of Sinopec, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, in Shanghai, China, on March 22, 2018.
Johannes EIsele | AFP | Getty Images
  • OPEC has cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025.
  • The market, meanwhile, continues to monitor the Middle East in anticipation of a retaliatory strike by Israel against Iran.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Crude oil futures fell nearly 2% on Monday after OPEC cut its demand forecast for 2024 for the third time in a row.

OPEC now sees demand growing by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2024, down from 2 million bpd in its previous forecast, according to a report released Monday. The group expects demand to grow by 1.6 million bpd in 2025, compared with 1.7 million bpd previously.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Here are Monday's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate November contract: $74.08 per barrel, down $1.48, or 1.96%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained more than 3%.
  • Brent December contract: $77.58 per barrel, down $1.46, or 1.85%. Year to date, the global benchmark has risen nearly 1%.
  • RBOB Gasoline November contract: $2.1035 per gallon, down 2.24%. Year to date, gasoline is little changed.
  • Natural Gas November contract: $2.567 per thousand cubic feet, down 2.47%. Year to date, gas is ahead about 2%.

China's finance minister also disappointed the market during a weekend press briefing. Traders have been banking on more robust stimulus in China to boost the world's second-largest economy. Soft demand in China, the world's largest crude importer, has weighed on the market for months.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

How to counter a low-ball salary offer

news 33 mins ago

This top concern of U.S. retirees is a ‘huge risk factor,' says retirement expert—here's how to plan for it

"China's monetary stimulus measures failed to stimulate and the weekend's pledge from the finance ministry to borrow more was long on cliches and phrases but short on reassuring and convincing details," Tamas Varga, analyst at oil broker PVM, told clients in a note.

The market, meanwhile, continues to monitor the Middle East in anticipation of a retaliatory strike by Israel against Iran. U.S. officials told NBC News that Israel has narrowed down the targets it plans to hit. These include military targets and energy infrastructure, the officials told NBC.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us