Cruise stocks tumble after Commerce Secretary Lutnick signals tax crackdown

Shares of cruise lines tumbled Thursday after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested the Trump administration would crack down on taxes paid by the companies.

"You ever see a cruise ship with an American flag on the back?" said Lutnick in an appearance on Fox News.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"None of them pay taxes...every supertanker. None pay taxes... all foreign alcohol. No taxes. This is going to end under Donald Trump," said Lutnick.

Shares of Carnival dropped 9%. Royal Caribbean plunged 11%.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.