Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Crypto market sheds $180 billion in a day as bitcoin slides further from $100,000 milestone

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration taken November 25, 2024. 
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading down 6.2% at a price of $92,446.38 as of 5:55 a.m. ET, according to CoinGecko data.
  • The entire crypto market capitalization — calculated by multiplying total coins in circulation by price — dropped $182 billion to $3.35 trillion.

The price of Bitcoin price retreated further from the psychologically important $100,000 milestone, as investors booked profits from the token's post-U.S. election gains.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading down 6.2% at a price of $92,446.38 as of 5:55 a.m. ET, according to CoinGecko data.

Other tokens were also in the red. Ether, the second-biggest coin, fell 4.2% to $3,346.86 while Solana's sol token dropped 8.9% to trade at a price of $231.88.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The entire crypto market capitalization — calculated by multiplying total coins in circulation by price — dropped $182 billion to $3.35 trillion.

Despite the drop on Tuesday, bitcoin has risen more than 30% since the U.S. presidential vote of Nov. 5, which resulted in the election of former White House leader Donald Trump.

The Republican politician has not yet been inaugurated. However, optimism around Trump's pro-crypto policy platform in the leadup to the vote has reignited buzz for digital currencies.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

Orange partners with OpenAI, Meta to develop custom African-language AI models

news 2 hours ago

Huawei launches first phones capable of running its new self-developed operating system

Adding to optimism in crypto markets is the news that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, under whose leadership the agency took legal action against several major crypto firms, will resign on Jan. 20 —  the day of Trump's inauguration. Trump had promised to replace Gensler at the agency's leadership.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us