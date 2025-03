CNBC Daily Open: Markets rise for the second day as U.S. consumers continue spending

The Wall Street adage to never bet against the U.S. consumer still holds true — to some degree. February's retail sales, while lower than expected, still registered an increase. For the skeptics, that is like desperately squinting for a silver lining. It might very well be. But the dark clouds, in the form of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, are more ominous than usual.

Tariffs, after all, are a tax on imported goods that will likely be passed on to the consumer. That has weighed on consumer sentiment, as measured by surveys like those from the University of Michigan. Even U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett acknowledged that Trump's tariffs will cause some uncertainty.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has already lowered its growth outlook for the U.S. because of that. While the Trump administration is confident that stocks will recover their footing, strategists may also start revising downward their market forecast if the outlook does not clear up.

What you need to know today

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Second winning session for U.S. markets

U.S. markets rose Monday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.64%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher 0.85% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.31%. All three indexes posted back-to-back gains. On Tuesday, Asia-Pacific stocks followed Wall Street higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 added around 1.3%, buoyed by a rally in the shares of Japanese trading houses after Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in them. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index popped more than 2% on the back of a rise in Chinese tech stocks.

Chinese tech shares jump

Shares of Baidu spiked more than 10% in Asia on Tuesday. Investors cheered the Chinese tech giant's release of two new artificial intelligence models on Sunday, one of which rivals DeepSeek's R1 model, Baidu said. Meanwhile, BYD shares listed in Hong Kong jumped more than 6% at the open before paring gains. The Chinese electric vehicle company revealed on Monday a technology that allows cars to travel 400 kilometers (roughly 249 miles) with five minutes of charging.

U.S. consumers spend more

U.S. retail sales rose 0.2% in February, missing the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.6% rise, according to the advanced reading on Monday from the Commerce Department. That said, the figure is better than the decline of 1.2% in January — which was steeply revised downward from the original estimate of a 0.9% fall.

OECD revises growth forecast downward

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development forecast global gross domestic product growth to hit 3.1% this year, down from 3.3% in its December projections. It also revised down its estimate for U.S. GDP expansion to 2.2% in 2025 from 2.4%. "Higher trade barriers in several G20 economies and increased geopolitical and policy uncertainty" are weighing on sentiment, the OECD said Monday.

Certainty about tariff uncertainty

U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett acknowledged that there will be more uncertainty regarding tariffs before things settle down. "Between now and April 2, there'll be some uncertainty," Hassett told CNBC, referring to the date when Trump said he will announce "reciprocal" tariff plans. "But as April comes along, markets will see that the reciprocal trade policy makes a great deal of sense," Hassett added.

Iran to be responsible for Houthi attacks: Trump

Oil prices rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the U.S. would consider any attack by the Yemeni militant group Houthis, "as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN." U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.25% to hit $67.75 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent is trading 0.32% higher at $71.30 per barrel as of Tuesday afternoon Singapore time.

[PRO] 'Awkward' dot plot: Goldman

At the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday, Fed members will release an updated "dot plot," a chart showing interest rate projections for the next few years. Here's why the dot plot might be "awkward," according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

And finally...

Pau Barrena | Afp | Getty Images

AI that can match humans at any task will be here in five to 10 years, Google DeepMind CEO says

Speaking at a briefing in DeepMind's London offices on Monday, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, said he thinks artificial general intelligence — which is as smart or smarter than humans — will start to emerge in the next five or 10 years.

Hassabis' forecast on reaching AGI is conservative compared with some of his industry peers. Dario Amodei, CEO of AI startup Anthropic, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January that he sees a form of AI that is "better than almost all humans at almost all tasks" emerging in the "next two or three years."

Other tech leaders see AGI arriving even sooner. Cisco's Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel thinks there's a chance we could see an example of AGI emerge as soon as this year.