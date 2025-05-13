CNBC Daily Open: The U.S.-China deal revives markets and the idea of a ‘Trump put'

The U.S. and China on Monday agreed to an initial trade deal that cuts "reciprocal" tariffs from 125% to 10% for 90 days.

Chinese officials, influencers and state-run media on Monday were casting the trade agreement with U.S. as a victory.

News of the two superpowers’ trade deal turbocharged stocks globally on Monday. Shares of technology and consumer discretionary stocks jumped.

The idea of a "Trump put" was resurrected by the president's trade agreement with China.

The S&P 500 shot past a key technical indicator, and looks to be on its way to surpass another.

Over the weekend, both the U.S. and China agreed to reciprocally slash tariffs on each other for 90 days from 125% to 10%. That's much more than expected, as Trump on Friday has said that an 80% tariff on China "seems right!" The U.S. is still keeping its 20% fentanyl-related levy on China, so the total duty on Beijing adds up to 30%.

While high, 30% is a far cry from 145%. Investors were ecstatic, and sent stocks soaring. Technology names such as Nvidia and Broadcom, as well as consumer discretionary stocks including Nike and Starbucks, rallied. The market frenzy brought to mind the "Trump put," the notion a falling market will prompt measures from the president that prop it up.

That said, as Dario Perkins, managing director of global macro strategy at TS Lombard pointed out, it is "(sort of) of funny that the optimistic case for Trump 2.0 is basically that it will reverse most of what it has done so far."

A Trump put, perhaps, is just the president putting things back where they once were.

Tariff pause means new surge in freight shipments, and higher prices

A surge in exports from China to the U.S. should be expected, according to retailers and logistics executives, as the initial trade deal struck by the U.S. and China leads importers to move forward with shipments during the 90-day pause on prohibitive tariffs.

"I have clients with thousands of containers pre-loaded in China that is ready to come in," said Paul Brashier, vice president of global supply chain at ITS Logistics.

Rick Muskat, president of family-owned shoe retailer Deer Stags, tells CNBC that the 30% tariffs will allow it to resume shipments from China, but container rates will likely skyrocket due to pent-up demand.

"Our costs will go up closer to 40%," said Muskat. "So we will have to raise prices for fall deliveries."