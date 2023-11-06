Databricks CEO on client Texas Rangers World Series win: ‘It's kind of like Moneyball 2.0'

In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi discussed how the company used artificial intelligence to helps its clients, including recent World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

In a Monday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi detailed how the enterprise software company helps its clients, including recent World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Ghodsi said he'd like to think Databricks had a "tiny little part" in the Texas Rangers' win, likening the company's involvement to the film "Moneyball." The firm used artificial intelligence and data analytics to help maximize players' performance.

Databricks collected data from the team by connecting sensors to players and creating an image of their skeletons to watch them play in real time. The company then used its AI model to analyze this data and was able to make recommendations, perhaps changing a player's pitch slightly.

Databricks has many high-profile Fortune 500 clients, including NBC Universal parent Comcast. It's widely seen as a promising contender for an initial public offering in the near future. The company secured more than $500 million in a funding round recently that valued the company at $43 billion, according to Reuters.

"We run it like a public company, we just happen to not be public," Ghodsi said. "Why? I mean look at the market, right? So, one day we will be public."

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

