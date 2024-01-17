Davos live updates: Iran sends warning to the U.S.; Sam Altman opens up about firing

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments at the World Economic Forum. See below for the latest updates.

Stefan Wermuth | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Political and business leaders continue talks at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the speakers addressing delegates at the Swiss town's Congress Center.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

EU's Dombrovskis says Chinese anti-subsidy probe progressing, decision to come within year

The European Union's investigation into state subsidies given to Chinese electric vehicle makers is progressing and should deliver its results within nine to 11 months, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, told CNBC on Wednesday.

The probe was launched by the European Union in September to address alleged market distortion from the price of Chinese EVs being kept artificially low.

"What we are assessing when launching this investigation, whether there is a threat of injury for EU industry," Dombrovskis said.

"And if you look just at the fact that market share of Chinese brand battery electric vehicles in EU market in two, three years time has increased from less than 1% to 8%, and this growth is continuing, clearly we see this threat of injury and that's why we're acting."

Dombrovskis also discussed the need for the EU to address its trade deficit with China, as well as its broader long-term competitiveness, and said the institution continued to have concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

— Jenni Reid

OpenAI's Sam Altman: Firing was "wild"

Dustin Chambers | Bloomberg | Getty Images

OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman said he felt "super confused" and "super caught off guard" the night when the company board removed him from his post, describing the experience as "wild."

"I immediately just went to ... thinking about what I was going to do next," Altman said at an event held at the Bloomberg House in Davos on Tuesday.

Concerns over AI safety and OpenAI's role in protecting consumers were at the center of Altman's brief ouster from the company.

Altman was forced out in November and reinstated into the role less than a week later.

Read the full story here.

— Lucy Handley

Iran's foreign minister: U.S. support for Israel is the 'root of insecurity in the region'

Atta Kenare | AFP | Getty Images

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his country wants to "stop the war in Gaza" and that U.S. cooperation with Israel is "the root of insecurity in the region."

"The U.S. should not, Mr. [Joe] Biden should not tie their destiny to the fate of Netanyahu," Amir-Abdollahian said, speaking to CNBC's Dan Murphy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The U.S. has expressed steadfast support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza, and the minister's comments came as the Israel-Hamas war dragged beyond its 100th day.

He sought to deny claims that the Islamic Republic is aiding Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who have disrupted global trade in their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Read the full story here.

— Lucy Handley

Not securing additional funding for Ukraine would be a ‘real problem,’ Blinken says

Adam Galici | CNBC

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked to CNBC about his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Davos on Tuesday.

"We need to make sure that with Congress, we get the supplemental funding that President Biden's asked for, we're working very hard on that," he said.

Blinken said he believed there was bipartisan support for this in both Houses but explained that this would be an issue if the funds were not secured.

"Look there's no magic pot of money — if we don't get that money, it's a real problem," he said.

— Vicky McKeever

Read CNBC's previous live Davos coverage

Read CNBC's previous live Davos coverage for Jan. 16 here.