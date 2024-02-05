Delivery Hero slides, extending losses from last week, as early results fail to calm investors

Delivery Hero put out preliminary results Monday, earlier than they were expected to drop, after the company saw 26% erased from its share value last week.

The results, which are unaudited, show Delivery Hero grew its gross sales volume by 6.8% to 47.6 billion euros in 2023, in line with its own guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled more than 250 million euros for the year, and the company said it expects its measure of profitability to climb even more in 2024.

It comes after Delivery Hero's share price was battered last week by investors in response to news surrounding sales of key assets in its brand portfolio.

Delivery Hero shares sank Monday morning, extending losses from last week, as investors reacted to preliminary financial results released by the company.

Shares were down 8% at one stage during the morning session before paring losses to trade 4% lower by 11 a.m. London time.

The financials, which were unaudited and released a week early, show the company grew sales in line with its guidance last year and is forecasting stronger profitability in 2024.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Delivery Hero's decision to share its numbers early were a bid by the company to push back on investor flight last week over the food delivery giant's asset sales strategy.

Here's how the company did:

Revenue: 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) in annual 2023 revenues, versus 10 billion euros expected by analysts, according to LSEG data

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization): Delivery Hero says adjusted EBITDA "exceeded" 250 million euros ($269.4 million). Analysts had forecast adjusted EBITDA of 254.3 million euros, per LSEG

Delivery Hero said group GMV (gross merchandise value), which is the combined value of overall orders on its platforms, grew 6.7% year-over-year to 12.3 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, and by 6.8% to 47.6 billion euros in full-year 2023.

Total segment revenue increased 15.7% to 3 billion in the fourth quarter. Full-year sales came in at 11.1 billion euros for the full year, up 15.7% year-on-year.

That matches company guidance for "around 15% YoY [year-over-year]" growth in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is Delivery Hero's measure of profitability, totaled more than 250 million euros in full-year 2023, Delivery Hero said, and the company reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6%.

Delivery Hero said the results were driven by healthy order growth in many of its geographies.

Most notably, Delivery Hero also gave some rosy guidance for 2024, with the delivery company forecasting group GMV growth of 7-9% for the year, higher than its performance in 2023.

Delivery Hero said it expects segment revenue growth of between 15% and 17% in full-year 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA of 725 million to 775 million euros.

That would mark a tripling of profits from last year.

Delivery Hero maintains it can reach that goal through rising order growth to increase its EBITDA margin incrementally. The company expects to hit a 1.6% EBITDA margin in 2024.

Delivery Hero said it would publish additional preliminary numbers for the fourth quarter in a trading update slated for Feb. 14, when it was originally due to report numbers.

A tough week for Delivery Hero

It comes after Delivery Hero shares lost more than 26% of their value last week, slipping to their lowest price since 2022, as investors reacted to a mix of news surrounding portfolio asset sales.

On Tuesday, Delivery Hero said it would sell all of its 4.5% stake in British food delivery firm Deliveroo for £76.8 million ($97 million), a value far lower than the price it paid for the shares in 2021.

Then, on Friday, Delivery Hero shares sank sharply after a report said the company had ended discussions to sell certain assets within its Southeast Asian food delivery business Foodpanda to Singapore's Grab.

Delivery Hero denied the report, putting out a statement saying that any rumors that negotiations for the potential sale of the Foodpanda assets had collapsed were "false," and that talks are ongoing.

Delivery Hero has been notably active when it comes to mergers and acquisitions over the past year or so — both on the acquisitions side of things and divestments.

The company snapped up Spanish rival Glovo for an undisclosed sum in 2022. That same year, Delivery Hero also sold its stake in German grocery firm Gorillas to competitor Getir, which acquired the company outright for an undisclosed price.

The company's belief is that M&A should be used as a tool to unlock strategic value from certain assets rather than acquire them for a sizable return to then sell them off.

With Deliveroo, Delivery Hero sold its shares as their value fell significantly from the price Delivery Hero paid in mid-2021, at the peak of the pandemic-driven boom in online food delivery.

Delivery Hero is one of the largest food delivery services globally with more 2.2 billion users.

It competes with the likes of American giant DoorDash, Britain's Deliveroo, Anglo-Dutch firm Just Eat Takeaway.com, Singaporean company Grab, and Indonesia-based Gojek.