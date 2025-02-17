Delta flight incident spurs ground stop at Toronto airport, 8 people reported injured

A Delta Air Lines flight was involved in an "incident" upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon, the airport said in a statement.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, the airport added.

The flight was traveling from Minneapolis to Toronto.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, the airport added. The airport said emergency crews were responding to the scene.

The flight was traveling from Minneapolis to Toronto. A ground stop was issued at the airport following the accident.

The Toronto airport was already expecting a busy day amid a snowstorm that dumped more than 8 inches of snow on the region, with an expected 130,000 travelers on board around 1,000 flights, according to the airport.

The accident comes on the heels of a fatal midair collision in January at Washington D.C.'s Reagan International Airport, which killed all 67 on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration was also recently hit by layoffs spearheaded by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, with several hundred air traffic controllers receiving firing notices over the weekend.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.