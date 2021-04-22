Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Delta Orders 25 Additional Airbus A321neo Jetliners, Options for 25 More

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Delta Air Lines is buying 25 more Airbus A321neo planes, according to a company memo sent on Thursday. The new sale brings Delta's A321neo firm orders to 125 planes.

The Atlanta-based carrier also has options for 25 more of the narrowbody jetliners, said the memo, which was seen by CNBC.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Adding these new efficient narrowbody jets to our fleet means more career opportunities for our pilots and more capacity to grow our network during the recovery, solidifying our leadership position as more customers return to fly with Delta," John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president and chief of operations wrote in the memo to pilots

Money Report

Entertainment 21 mins ago

Mattel Sales Soared 47% as Parents Bought Toys With Stimulus Checks, Toymaker Raises Outlook

Congress 26 mins ago

Senators Push to Secure U.S. Drug Supply Chain After Disruptions During Covid-19 Pandemic

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businesslifeairlines
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us