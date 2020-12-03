Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Delta Warns of Slowing Bookings, Higher Cash Burn as Covid Infections Climb

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • Other carriers also have warned investors about weakening demand due to the rise in infections.
  • Delta CEO Ed Bastian said weaker bookings are adding about $2 million in daily cash burn.
  • But he expects the carrier to break even by spring.

Delta Air Lines said Thursday that a spike in coronavirus infections is hurting demand for air travel, becoming the latest airline to warn about softening bookings as the pandemic intensifies.

"We've always said this was going to be a choppy recovery, and that's been true in recent weeks — like others in the industry, we've seen some slowing of demand and forward bookings as COVID cases have risen across the U.S.," CEO Ed Bastian said an employee memo.

Money Report

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Trump Says

finance 33 mins ago

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Slightly After Friday's Record-Setting Session

Bastian said the weaker bookings are adding about $2 million in daily cash burn and that it now expects to go through $12 million to $14 million a day in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast for $10 million to $12 million.

The carrier is "still on track" to break even by spring, an estimate that has "been bolstered by continued positive developments with vaccines," Bastian said.

United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways have also warned about slowing bookings because of the rise in new infections. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day average of daily new cases is 164,103 in the U.S. and hospitalizations and deaths have hit record levels.

Delta said it continues to expect its fourth-quarter revenue to come in at 30% of its fourth-quarter 2019 sales.

Delta shares rose 4.6% Thursday to $42.95.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessairlinesAmerican Airlines Group Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us