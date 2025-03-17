Demand remains high for skilled foreign workers, as U.S. faces critical shortage

The United States is facing a critical shortage of skilled workers, particularly in STEM fields. The country is expected to need around 1 million additional STEM professionals between 2023 and 2033, with tech job growth outpacing the overall workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



To fill this gap, the H-1B visa program, established in 1990, has been pivotal, allowing U.S. businesses to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialized fields. Employers and immigration attorneys petition for the visas on behalf of the foreign workers.

Congress set a cap on the program of 65,000 visas annually, plus 20,000 additional visas for foreign workers holding advanced degrees from U.S. colleges.



The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported it received 470,000 H-1B petitions for fiscal year 2025, indicating continued demand from businesses despite the challenges for both employers and workers of navigating the visa process.



"I'm not sure if people in the U.S. truly understand the level of headache that people who are on H-1 have to go through, which nobody else has. For example, every three years we need to get our H-1 renewal. For that renewal, you have to pay renewal fees. You've got to hire a lawyer," said Gaurav Saxena, a current H-1B visa holder who lives in Reston, Virginia.



While tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft are major users of this program, there are concerns that some businesses use it to hire cheaper labor. Despite recent layoffs in the tech sector, employers' visa petitions for foreign-born workers haven't declined.



Critics argue the program puts American workers at a disadvantage, while proponents say it spurs innovation and creates U.S. jobs. Some changes, including setting wage floors and eliminating the lottery system, are being proposed to address concerns.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch the video above to find out more about the debate on skilled foreign workers in the U.S.